Frederick man found guilty in 2019 rape case

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A Frederick man was convicted Thursday in a rape case from 2019, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Christopher D. Alexander, 39, was found guilty of 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-Degree Assault, and possession of phencyclidine (PCP).

The State’s Attorney says the victim was over at Alexander’s house for a hair appointment on April 22, 2019. The victim was offered several drinks and then blacked out.

She reportedly awoke to Alexander raping her and she fled the house. She was treated at a local hospital and she tested positive for PCP.

Police searched Alexander’s home where they found a large quantity of PCP and he was arrested.

“This young woman showed tremendous courage taking the stand to share her account of that terrible and traumatic night. Unfortunately, this kind of trauma often lasts for years,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said. “Hopefully, this guilty verdict and a lengthy sentence will help in the healing process.”

Alexander faces up to 21 years in prison with his sentencing hearing scheduled for July 29