FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Just before 11 o’clock Sunday morning, a Frederick man walked out his door to find a furry four-footed creature lurking in his yard.

Ross Gandell stepped outside, hollered and turned around after seeing the bear in his front yard off Edgewood Church Rd.

Gandell’s Ring camera recorded the bear as it stomped through his yard.

He was braver than most and went back outside to shoo the bear away.