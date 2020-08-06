Frederick man federally charged with large scale narcotics distribution

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick Man is being charged for a large scale cocaine and heroin distribution operation.

41-year-old Lamonte Montae Young Sr., also known as “Fats,” was charged with teh intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Law enforcement officers executed warrants at four addresses in Frederick and Hagerstown that were associated with Young and seized three guns, one of which was reported stolen, $270,000 in cash, and more than 21 kilograms of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of heroin.

Jonathan Lenzner, the First Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, described this case as a great collaboration of federal, state, and local forces.

He also stated that “by seizing these large amounts of drugs and these three firearms, law enforcement has prevented the distribution of these very dangerous substances which not only post significant health risks to those in the community, but also further, in many cases, violence that is perpetuated throughout narcotics dealing.”

Young was also charged in February when officers initially stopped him for illegally tinted car windows after they followed him into Virginia and witnessed what they believed to be a drug transaction. After calling a canine unit to the scene, law enforcement officers recovered two large boxes from the trunk of the vehicle and the boxes were found to contain more than 21 kilograms of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of heroin.

The initial criminal information was filed on June 12, 2020. Young had his first appearance and arraignment in U.S. District Court on July 24, 2020, and was ordered to be detained pending a detention hearing on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

If convicted, Young faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin; a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person; and a mandatory consecutive minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.