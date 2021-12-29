Frederick health hospital implements new visitation rules

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick health hospital will be implementing new visitation rules due to the recent surge in coronavirus patients.

“Now that we’re seeing the surge, we had to implement a more stringent or strict policy to make sure that we’re limiting the amount of possible contamination in the hospital,” Joshua Faust of the Frederick Health Hospital explained.

From now on, patients who have not tested positive will be allowed one visitor per day between 12 and 8 p.m.. However, patients who are positive will not be permitted any visitors.

Those who are visiting COVID patients will be allowed in the patient’s room only.

All visitors are still required to check-in with a valid photo id, get screened for symptoms, and wear a mask throughout their visit.