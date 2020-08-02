Frederick County, VA reports spike in overdoses possibly due to “bad batch”

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) – Overdoses are spiking in Frederick County, Virgina, and the Sheriff’s Office says it could be because the local drug supply is tainted.

Emergency services were able to administer NARCAN to reverse the side effects of the drug, but officials are warning of a possible “bad batch” of heroin or other substances that could cause more overdoses within the area.

“Normally we’re seeing two to three overdose runs in a three to four week period,” Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Warren Gosnell said. “But this past week we’ve had six including 3 that have been within a 2 hour window last night between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. all in Frederick County.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking community members to tell any friends or family that struggle with addiction about the drugs.