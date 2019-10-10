Frederick County Sheriff’s Office looking for truck, owner

It has yellow marker lights on the roof and has no tailgate on the back of the truck.

MT. AIRY, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to identify a truck and its owner.

Wednesday afternoon, the office released a photo of a white Ford truck. It has yellow marker lights on the roof and has no tailgate on the back of the truck.

The department said it’s looking into the truck as part of an investigation in the Mt. Airy area, but wouldn’t offer any additional details as to why they are interested in the truck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FCSO detectives.