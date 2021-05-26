Frederick County removes last COVID-19 regulation on outdoor gatherings

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer called a motion Tuesday night, prompting the Health Board to vote for the removal of their last COVID-19 health regulation.

The now rescinded regulation required event organizers to notify the Health Department of gatherings with an expected attendance of 100 or more people.

“I would say now with the Board of Health regulation 01-2021 that there is no need for it at this time,” she said.

The proposal follows Governor Larry Hogan’s lifting of mandates on mask-wearing and gathering size but was not met without some hesitancy from board members.

“There are times that I worry that we’r unmasking too quickly,” Frederick County Councilmember Steve Mckay said. “… While I may have some personal trepidation, I’m willing to set that aside.”

Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater shared the same sentiments as McKay but showed confidence in Brookmyer’s proposal.

“I certainly know you wouldn’t bring this motion to us if you did not feel confident in it,” she told Brookmeyer. “So for those reasons I will certainly support it as well.”

The motion was passed unanimously, as Frederick County dips below a 2% 7-day positivity rate – one of the lowest points since last summer.

Brookmyer indicated further discussion with the board would be necessary if COVID numbers start trending upward again, but that wouldn’t necessarily mean any regulations would be immediately reinstated.