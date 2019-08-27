Frederick County, Maryland career firefighters will receive a pay increase

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Firefighters in Frederick County, Md. will soon receive a pay increase.

Frederick county executive Jan Gardner notified fire officials that both career firefighters and EMT officials will receive a nearly 8% raise. The new base-salary for first-year firefighters will be just under $44,928. While the starting salary for medics will be $50,855.

The pay increase will go into effect in late October.