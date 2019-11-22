Frederick County joins in on class-action lawsuit against E-cigarettes

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)–Frederick County, Maryland has announced Thursday that it will be joining in the class-action lawsuit against electronic cigarettes.

The lawsuit is against Juul Labs and Altria group for allergy marketing towards teenagers through the use of flavored nicotine products. County Executive Jan Gardner says this issue needs to be addressed and the manufacturers need to be held accountable.

“The public health consequences and the impact on the health of our youth are really what motivates us because we really want to protect the health of our young folks,” said Gardner.

According to the FDA, the number of high school students using vaping materials has increased by 80 percent since last year.