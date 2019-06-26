Frederick County firefighter Michael Powers died responding to a car crash

FREDRICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Outside of Frederick Memorial Hospital emergency vehicles drove by as a processional to pay homage to the late Michael Powers Tuesday evening.

“It is my sad duty with a heavy heart I report the line-of-duty death of firefighter Michael Powers, of Libertytown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company,” said Tom Owens, Fire Chief for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue and Service.

Powers responded to a vehicle accident on Liberty Road near Unionville Road with an entrapment. While clearing debris, Powers suffered from a medical emergency and was transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital.

“In spite of aggressive medical care by Frederick County paramedics and the emergency department doctors and staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital, firefighter Powers succumbed to his medical condition,” said Owens.

Powers was an active member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company for nearly 40 years. And those who knew him, say Powers was a very dedicated person to the fire service.

“He loved the fire department. He loved serving his community and anybody that attended our carnival,” said Chip Jewell, president of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company.

Jewell added that Mike was a personal friend and that earlier in the day he responded to another call with him.

“We came back to the firehouse, started talking about how things have changed and what we’ve gone through in our last 50 years as friends. Little did I know that friend would be gone just a short time later,” said Jewell.

Fire officials say Powers’ body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy. Powers was 70-years-old.