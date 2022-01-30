Frederick county fire department welcomes two new graduating classes

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County fire department welcomed two recruit classes during their graduation ceremony Friday.

Between RC 30 and RC 31 classes, the fire department welcomed 44 new graduates.

The firefighters completed over 850 hours of coursework and challenging daily physical fitness conditioning. In addition to the standard training offered, these academy classes also participated in the Hazmat Technician Course to accommodate staffing needs better.

Each class completed a 28-week academy during the peak of the pandemic when the division was unable to host in-person events.

“Every person who calls 911 on their worst day, every person who leaves unconscious in a smoke-filled hallway, every person who leaves pulseless in their bed, everything you do from here all now is about them, Fire Chief Thomas Coe said.” “The time you step into the fire station, all your actions are about them.”

The new firefighters have already been dispatched to start their careers throughout the county.