Frederick County Fire and Rescue tackle back-to-back house fires

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It was a busy Wednesday night for Frederick County firefighters as they battled back-to-back house fires.

At about 6 p.m., the second floor and attic of a Frederick townhome along the 500 block of Ellison court caught fire.

That fire raged for about 20 minutes and spread to a home next door before firefighters were able to completely put it out.

Two families affected have been temporarily displaced. Fire officials say the fire was caused by an improperly disposed of cigarette or cigar.

Hours later and just before midnight, about 70 firefighters responded to a two-story home in Brunswick where a fire consumed 90-percent of the house.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire for about 45 minutes.

Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn says the fire spread to neighboring woods but was contained. The fire created substantial damage and eventually the home was deemed a total loss.

Firefighters are on alert especially on Thanksgiving Day and prepared to answer all calls.

“As the winter months start to show up we see a significant increase in fire. We’re definitely prepared all the time and we can handle both scenarios at the same time if they would happen again,” Hahn said.

The Brunswick house fire is still under investigation.