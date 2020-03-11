Frederick County council unanimously promotes interim fire chief

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Interim Fire Chief has been appointed to take on the job permanently.

“I grew up watching my dad leave the house and go out. I lived close to the firehouse so I could go see him go out on emergency calls and ever since a young age it was something I always wanted to do,” Tom Coe explained.

Coe is a fourth-generation firefighter, but what sets him apart from his family now is his promotion to Fire Chief of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

“I was able to far exceed my original career goals and land here in the chief’s office,” Coe said.

Coe joined the division in 2000 as a member of Recruit Class Four. During his two decades of service, he’s overseen special operations and had a hand in creating the county’s hazardous materials response team.

“Following the events of September 11th, 2001 and some of the subsequent responses that we started to go on with anthrax concerns and white powder calls, the county saw a need to bolster our services in providing response to those incidents,” Coe explained.

Last July Former Chief Tom Owens stepped down from the position and Coe began his service as interim chief.

At a County Council Meeting Tuesday night, the council voted unanimously to approve County Executive Jan Gardner’s appointment of Coe as chief.

“I think he is very well regarded and well-respected in the fire service, both on the career side and the volunteer side,” explained County Executive, Jan Gardner, “Tom is the person to bring everyone together to make sure we deliver that quality of service.

Moving forward Coe is focused on meeting the rising demands of the county’s growing population.

“Our goal is to maintain proficient and prompt service to the citizens and we do that through our association with our volunteer partners as well as with our career staff,” said Coe, “We’re working to meet that demand for service and we will continue to do that in the coming years.”

Coe says he learned of his appointment while watching the council meeting last night alongside his mother. He’s excited to take on the position.