Frederick County Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan issued a proclamation recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in our country.

The holiday is observed from September 15th to October 15th, and local organizations in Maryland such as Spanish Speaking Community of Md. are providing resources to Hispanics to provide a brighter future.

The mission of Spanish Speaking Community of Md. is to empower low-income families & immigrants from diverse backgrounds by promoting self-sufficiency, greater social change, education and legal rights.