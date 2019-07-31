Frederick County and City of Frederick recognized for sustainability initiatives

The U.S. Green Building Initiative awarded LEED certification to both local governments

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM)– Frederick County, Maryland and the City of Frederick were recognized Tuesday for their work in sustainability.

National non-profit, U.S. Green Building Council, presented awards for the LEED Cities and Community Program that allows for areas to measure their sustainable performance and reach certain benchmarks.

The city was presented a LEED Certification and the county earned LEED Silver recognition.

Both governments were recognized for their work in green initiatives like the installation of solar panels at a county level, and improvements within car emission rates on a city level.

“Notably, the city had reduced its emissions by 8% over a period of 2005 to 2015, which is great. Also the county has made long standing investment in renewable energy across its facilities and properties,” explained director for the LEED for Cities and Communities at the U.S. Green Building Council, Hilari Varnadore.

According to the U.S. Green Building Council, over 90 cities and communities across the nation are LEED-certified.