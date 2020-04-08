Frederick Community helps celebrate 96th Birthday with parade

"It made me feel so loved, I will always remember this."

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– The Frederick County community brought out their lights, whistles, and horns to celebrate 96-year old Annie Clark’s birthday.

“When they were telling me about this, I didn’t feel like I was worthy enough for it,” said Clark. “I can’t find enough words really to say how much this has done for me and has made me feel so great.”

Firefighters, policemen, and residents hung signs out their doors and cheered, keeping social distancing a priority, but wanted to make Annie feel like a million bucks on her birthday.

“We love you, we love you, we love you so much, Happy Birthday Annie,” said Neighbors Melinda & Shane Shanholtz.

“I wanted her to know how much her family loves and adores her,” said Cousin Carol Lutz. “Annie is a remarkable woman and she deserves to feel loved every day, but especially her 96th birthday.”

Annie’s daughter Kathlene organized the parade with friends and family members. Even strangers hopped in line wishing the Frederick legend a very Happy Birthday.

“When I put it out there everybody went crazy on Facebook,” said Daughter Kathlene Burtner. “There wasn’t a single person that said no, just what time do we need to be there for Annie, or Clarkie, she goes by Clarkie too.”

And to say the least, the birthday girl says her 96th birthday parade is one for the books.

“It’s wonderful what they have done for me, I can’t thank them enough,” said Clarkie. “I never thought I’d live to be 96 but I am, and I can say I’ve been very blessed.”

Burtner says they haven’t started planning Annie’s 97th birthday yet, but they’re sure it’s bound to top her 96th.