Frederick Community Action Agency serves many more clients according to 2019 report

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A newly released report on the Frederick Community Action Agency shows many more clients are being served by the non-profit.

The agency released their fiscal year 2019 report and found that the daily soup kitchen served 31,689 meals. Compared to the fiscal year 2018, that’s about 5,000 more plates.

The soup kitchen has been in continuous operation since 1984, and serves a hot evening meal, seven nights a week, every day of the year to as many as 120 people a day.

Additionally, the agency’s food bank is now serving 250 more families with food supplies, totaling 2,879 families.

According to the agency, many of these families are very low-income and struggle to afford rent, utilities, and groceries for their families.

In the coming year, organizers anticipate even more client growth.

“Something that we strive for every year is to maintain the services that are currently available to the expanding population that need those services,” explained assistant director for the Frederick Community Action Agency, Brad Petersen.

The Frederick Community Action Agency is currently seeking donations to meet their year-end fundraising goal of $125,000. The funding will go towards the agency’s soup kitchen, food bank, and Housing First program.

Contributions can be made online website at www.friendsfnp.org. For more information visit www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/fcaa