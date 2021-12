FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools, Dr. Theresa Alban, has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday.

The decision comes after the school district reached a settlement following a Justice Department investigation into the school system’s mistreatment of students with disabilities.

At this time there is no word on how long Alban will be on leave.

