Frederick City Market promotes small business ownership

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick City Market is a local food and artisan market located in the historic district of Downtown Frederick, Maryland.

The Frederick City Market serves fresh produce, foods, and artisan products so everything is either farm grown, or handmade locally by vendors.

“We had a small subscription based bread company. When we got started, we got invited to come into the market and we’ve since probably quadrupled our sales. The nice part is it gives us an opportunity to come out and connect with the local Frederick community and and get to know people we normally wouldn’t be able to get to know” said Andrew Roy, head baker and owner of Twin Bears Bakery.

The market is open on market street every Sunday from May through November from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you are a small business owner interested in being a vendor at the Frederick City Market, click here.