Fraud suspects target Home Improvement Stores

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–Home Improvement stores in Montgomery county have fallen victim to fraud.

According to the Montgomery County Police, twelve unidentified women suspects have allegedly committed fraud.

Officer Rick Goodale of MCPD says it starts with a check. They give the fake check to a cashier, it gets declined, and then allegedly told the cashier “it happens all the time.” Afterward, the suspect(s) gives instructions on how to bypass the decline, it works, and they walk out the door with cash.

“This is more directed towards any store employees,” says Goodale, “If you have somebody coming in like this with a check you are not sure of, if they start telling you how to process the sale, you might want to bring in a manager or somebody who has more experience.”

Police say these suspects conned Home Improvements stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia of nearly $80,000. The suspects are still at large and police need help finding them.