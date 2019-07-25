Franklin County woman used Facebook to make and distribute child pornography

Tonia Brunk of Chambersburg is currently at Franklin County Prison.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM) — A Chambersburg woman is charged after Pennsylvania State Police said she used Facebook to make and distribute child pornography.

Tonia Brunk of Chambersburg is currently at Franklin County Prison awaiting arraignment on charges of indecent assault, sexual abuse of children and criminal use of communication facility charges.

Troopers began investigating on Wednesday after they were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Brunk’s Facebook activity.

The Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at Brunk’s residence on the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

Investigators determined she had created, distributed and received child pornography files on Facebook Messenger. Videos also showed her committing indecent assault on a girl.

Brunk was interviewed and arrested without incident. The child has been located and is safe, according to police.