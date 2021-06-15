FPD searching for suspect in fraud investigation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of fraud.

The man allegedly was involved in two fraud cases in Frederick along with two other cases with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is making fake debit cards and North Carolina ID cards with victims’ information, but with his photo. He then uses the cards to make large withdraws at several banks.

So far, this suspect has taken around $23,500.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102.

People can also contact the department anonymously through our tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).