Four chambers of commerce in Maryland endorse maglev train plan

News

by: Associated Press

MARYLAND (AP) — Four chambers of commerce in Maryland are endorsing a plan to build a $10 billion high-speed maglev train between Baltimore and Washington.

The chambers of commerce for the city of Baltimore, Baltimore County, northern Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County voiced support for the first phase of the project on Wednesday.

The groups say it would help economic development and local business opportunities.

The high-speed train could connect the two cities in 15 minutes along a 36-mile route.

The project is currently under review by federal, state and local agencies, as well as the Federal Railroad Administration.

