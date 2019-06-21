Four arrested for allegedly soliciting children for sex

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Following an undercover operation, four men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit children for sex.

Daniel Kroon of Myersville, Md., Todd Thompson of, Frederick, Md., Joseph Shirk of McClure, Pa., and Virinchi Srinivas of Gaithersburg, Md., were arrested and charged with the sexual solicitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Frederick County Cyber Crime Task Force posed as children and chatted with the suspects online. Authorities then arrested the suspects as they arrived at a pre-arranged meeting spot.

