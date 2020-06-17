Four African-American women attempt to make history in elections

"It shouldn't only be about our race, but instead what we bring to the table."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Only one African-American woman has ever filled a Hagerstown City Council seat Alesia Parson. But now, four African-American women have made it to the top 10 on two separate boards. For City Council, Tiara Burnett, Tekesha Martinez and Brenda Thiam. And, Ledetra Robinson vies for a Board of Education seat.

Robinson has run the Blossom School of Etiquette for 13 years and says she plans to dive into the Board of Education and encourage teachers to stay inside Washington County.

“Washington County has changed as far as the minorities so we need to have kids see teachers like them,” said Robinson. “In order to bring the minority teachers here we have to make them have value, welcome them, train them and at the same time, train the other teachers as well.”

For medical reasons, Tekesha wasn’t able to attend Tuesday’s meeting, but says she wants to bring transparency and increase communication within the county.

“I think that we always have great things going on, but we just have hard times having conversations where we can collaborate together with great ideas,” said Martinez. “With my training and mediation, that aspect of who I am would be great on the City Council.

Tiara Burnett is a huge youth advocate in the city having held positions at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center and Beyond the Arc Foundation. She plans to bring a fresh face, diversity and new generational ideas to the council.

“Vote for me because I am not like the rest,” said Burnett. “I am transparent, honest, I have not been tainted by other demographics or other policyholders.”

Brenda Thiam has been involved in special education for nearly 20 years and not only does she plan on empowering citizens to speak, bring more businesses to Hagerstown and more, but see’s someone’s race as something that shouldn’t be the central point of focus.

“We are first women, that is what we are and then secondly we are African-American women.” said Thiam. “The fact that we have to make the race part such a big issue is disconcerting. But, nonetheless, it is what it is and I’m hopeful we can continue to make history if that’s what it’s known to be and be a viable part of the decisions here in Hagerstown.”

Maryland’s Primary results show:

Kristin Aleshire- 3,762 votes

Shelley McIntire- 3,052 votes

Bob Bruchey- 2,517 votes

Tiara Burnett- 2,513 votes

Penny Nigh- 2,451 votes

Brenda Thiam- 2,420 votes

Peter Perini- 2,021 votes

Austin Heffernan- 1,990 votes

Tekesha Martinez- 1,972 votes

Brooke Grossman 1,907 votes

Chip Snyder 1,825 votes

Matthew Schindler- 1,586 votes

Travis Sites- 585 votes

The top 10 candidates in the race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election in the race for five council seats.