Fort Detrick celebrates 17-year Tree City USA designation

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Fort Detrick in Frederick is celebrating 17 years as part of Tree City USA.

The Tree City USA program works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to encourage local communities to manage and expand their public trees.

Fort Detrick planted a red maple tree with a group of small helping hands on Thursday morning to commemorate their annual Arbor Day.

The tree is one of several across the army base that have been planted with a goal creating more tree coverage.

“This ceremonial tree represents the planting on Fort Detrick to achieve almost 200 acres of afforestation, or forest tree planting. Frederick County is a state leading in its environmental initiatives,” explained coordinator with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Becky Wilson.

In order to receive tree city USA designation, a community must have achieved four standards including an annual forestry budget and tree care ordinances.