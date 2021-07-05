Former West Virginia legislator calls for reform in drawing district boundaries based on census data

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — It happens every 10 years — new boundaries are drawn for congressional and legislative districts.

In West Virginia, a former member of the state House of Delegates is calling for reform in the way the lines are drawn, based on the most recent census. Larry D. Kump, who represented Berkeley & Morgan counties, wants the new lines to make districts more compact. Currently, he says, legislators are drawn into districts where they only represent a portion of city or town, or county even.

“For the last 20 years, District 59, which includes Berkeley and Morgan counties, has been gerrymandered; so much so it looks like an image of a pterodactyl. It covers two counties — Berkeley & Morgan counties — and splits two localities.”

Gerrymandering is the process of drawing lines based on political advantage, not on what results in the most balanced, fair representation for that district.