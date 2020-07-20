Former WDVM reporter Nina Kapur dies in New York crash

"She had the ability to touch emotions with her writing because she herself felt the emotions of the people in her stories.

(WDVM) — Nina Kapur, a brilliant and beloved journalist, has died at age 26 after a moped crash on Saturday in New York.

Before Nina began as a reporter in New York City, she was working here at WDVM. Colleagues remember her as a star, who inspired and taught those working with her to do their best. News Director Mark Kraham said,

“Nina’s love of being an electronic journalist was evident. Her excitement about what otherwise might have been just an average story took her work to the next level. She had the ability to touch emotions with her writing because she herself felt the emotions of the people in her stories. We think about the challenges she must have had in covering news in New York City during the Pandemic. She was one who was truly focused on her craft. Her friends miss her dearly. She may have moved on to other news outlets but she will always remain a member of the WDVM family.”

Assignment Editor John Grant always met her with a special greeting in the newsroom: “It’s the right time in the night time with Nina Kapur.” He said she loved the greeting because he used his radio DJ voice. She earned her “Nighttime Nina” nickname and greeting from John while doing her best work during the nightside shift at WDVM. He added,

“Every so often you come across a shining star, so bright, so amazing that you can never forget the moment when you entered in its presence. Nina Kapur was that star! She was the most pleasant person you could ever meet and no one could resist that beautiful smile and personality.”

Pictured left to right: Jason Dumas (Former WDVM Sports Director), Nina Kapur, and John Grant (WDVM Assignment Editor). Photo courtesy of John Grant.

WDVM Reporter Katie Misuraca remembers Nina as a kind, caring and compassionate woman. She said,

Pictured: Nina Kapur and Katie Misuraca. Photo courtesy: Katie Misuraca.

“To talk about Nina, you have to say how much of a kind, caring, and compassionate woman she was; who loved her family, friends, and her career. To try to explain how Nina impacted our lives is nearly impossible. There are too many memories to count, too many laughs shared, and now too many tears will be shed. We will forever miss her contagious laugh and bright smile that controlled the newsroom.”

We are thankful to have known her since she started reporting with us in 2016. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina’s family and loved ones.

Nina’s incredible work at WDVM can be revisited here.