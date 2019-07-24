Former Washington County Sheriff passes away

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A former Washington County Sheriff has passed away.
Francis R. (Dick) Ford died Tuesday, July 23 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He was 90 years old.
Ford served as sheriff in Washington County from 1974-1978. According to Ford’s family, after serving one term as sheriff, Ford became the manager of correctional operations with the National Sheriff’s Association in Alexandria, Va. for ten years. Ford was also a retired police lieutenant with the Metropolitan police in Washington, DC.
