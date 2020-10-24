Former VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks at Biden for President Virginia canvassing event

Biden for President Virginia also held two other canvassing events

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Biden for President Virginia launched contactless canvass launches throughout Virginia on Saturday.

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring spoke at the rally in Alexandria, where supporters and volunteers gathered to listen about why they should vote for the Biden/Harris ticket in the upcoming election.

The event followed COVID-19 guidelines, with masks, temperature checks and buckets of face masks.

The topics ranged from prison reform, to how President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“You all know what’s at stake. It’s upsetting for all of us to see what’s going on in this nation, when it comes to healthcare, and that people are actually dying,” said Herring.

Gov. McAuliffe followed up with similar remarks, but his overarching message was to go vote.

“People have fought and died to have this great democracy…the least we can do in this country is to exercise our right to vote,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican, Independent, just go vote.”

Biden for President Virginia also held two other canvassing events on Saturday, making stops in Williamsburg and Chesterfield.

