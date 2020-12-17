RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former United States Attorney General William Barr has been elected to join the Dominion Energy board of directors. The size of the Dominion board is now 12.
Dominion made the announcement Wednesday morning that Barr and Robert H. Spilman, Jr. would be joining the board.
“We are pleased to welcome two highly accomplished business people whose extensive experience in business, government, legal and regulatory affairs will help us build on Dominion’s strong record as a best-in-class service provider and dependable financial performer in challenging economic times,” Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said.
Most recently Barr served as the 77th Attorney General of the United States. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that AG Barr had resigned.
“Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” Trump tweeted. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”
- Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr joins Dominion Energy board of directors