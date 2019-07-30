Former Police Lieutenant arrested on computer invasion of privacy charges

Burke had been with the department for 17 years

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A former member of the Prince William County Police Department was arrested and charged with five counts of computer invasion of privacy.

William Martin Burke, 43, of Manassas, was arrested Monday at the conclusion of a criminal investigation that began in February 2019.

Police say Burke allegedly accessed “personal identifiable information [about] citizens using a law enforcement database for unauthorized purposes.”

Burke left the department in April 2019, holding the rank of Police Lieutenant. He had been with the department for 17 years.

Police said in a statement that it does not appear that Burke used the information from the databases in any fraudulent way.