Former Montgomery County police officer charged with misconduct

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– A former Montgomery County police officer was arrested this week after being charged with misconduct.

Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty to misconduct in the office and was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and probation after gifting three of the police department’s iPhones to family and friends.

Christopher Johnson, 50

According to officials Johnson is no longer with the department and will still be receiving his pension despite being found guilty.