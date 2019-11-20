Former middle school teacher charged with sexually abusing second student

Anyone with additional information or who may have had inappropriate contact with Snell is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — A former Fairfax County middle school teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a child faces an additional felony charges now that a second victim has come forward.

Matthew Snell was working at Thoreau Middle School this fall when parents found inappropriate text messages he sent to their teen child. Snell reportedly became aware of the investigation and fled to El Paso, Tx. in an attempt to leave the country.

He was arrested in early October and sent back to Fairfax County to await trial. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted and sent inappropriate text messages to both victims. As with all cases involving a juvenile, the Fairfax County Police Department wants any other victims to know their privacy will be protected.

“If anyone out there feels that they’ve been victimized by Mr. Snell they should be rest assured that if they come forward their privacy is going to be protected and we’re going to do everything we can to get them justice,” said Detective G.-Rashid Roberts of the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or who may have had inappropriate contact with Snell is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800.