Former medical employee arrested for sexual offenses

SILVER SPRING, Md., (WDVM)– Montgomery County police have arrested a former medical employee for sexual offenses involving two female patients at Adventist healthcare in Rockville.

A Silver Spring resident, identified as Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah (48), is being charged with second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense. He was arrested last Wednesday and is being held without bond.

Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah

Police report two female victims came forward, both reporting unwanted sexual contact from Okah. According to police, Okah’s employment with Adventist healthcare was terminated back in June but the case is still ongoing. Investigators say there is a concern for the possibility of additional victims.

Investigators are asking that anyone who believes that he/she was victimized by Okah to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.