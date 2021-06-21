Former H.D Woodson star, Jaylen Twyman, among four injured in D.C triple shooting

FILE – This Aug. 31, 2019, file photo shows Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) as he takes the field with his team to play an NCAA football game against Virginia in Pittsburgh. Twyman cried while watching Pitt football go on without him after the defensive lineman opted out of the 2020 season. It was a decision Twyman felt necessary — both financially and emotionally — to prepare him for the 2021 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, and former H.D Woodson High school football star, Jaylen Twyman; was among four people injured in a triple shooting in Washington, D.C., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Vikings’ rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting an aunt in Washington DC. “Wrong place, wrong time,” said his agent Drew Rosenhaus. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

The Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 300 block of 50th street in Northeast just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say that there were no fatal injuries; all four victims suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two adult males were transported to the hospital, while the two other male victims took themselves to the hospital.

Police have released a photo of a car that was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Image released by Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.