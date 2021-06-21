Former H.D Woodson star, Jaylen Twyman, among four injured in D.C triple shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, and former H.D Woodson High school football star, Jaylen Twyman; was among four people injured in a triple shooting in Washington, D.C., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 300 block of 50th street in Northeast just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Police say that there were no fatal injuries; all four victims suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two adult males were transported to the hospital, while the two other male victims took themselves to the hospital.
Police have released a photo of a car that was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.
Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.