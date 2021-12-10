Former Fairfax County music teacher arrested for sexual battery against minor

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)- A retired Fairfax County music teacher is behind bars and facing multiple charges after sexually assaulting a minor.

Fairfax County Police have arrested Roger McKay, 69, for aggravated sexual battery against a juvenile.

Police said McKay unlawfully touched a minor at his home, where he taught private music lessons between 2010 and 2013. Police began investigating in March after the victim shared the incident with a therapist.

Police said McKay retired from the Fairfax County Public school system in 2017. Detectives said they had not identified any offenses that happened on school grounds.

McKay is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Police ask if you have any information about the incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.