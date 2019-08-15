Former employee sues MCPS for more than $1 million

The suit alleges that Worthington put Wilson's keys in her underwear and made him follow her to her office to get them back.

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — A former employee of Montgomery County Public Schools has filed a lawsuit against the district for over $1 million in damages.

A former John T. Baker Middle School security assistant has filed a sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination lawsuit against MCPS.

Scott Wilson worked as a security assistant at Baker from 2007 to 2018, when he was fired. Dr. Louise Worthington has been the principal since 2005.

Court documents accuse Dr. Worthington of making unwanted sexual advances toward Wilson when he worked at the middle school.

The suit alleges that Worthington put Wilson’s keys in her underwear and made him follow her to her office to get them back.

The documents say after touring elementary schools in the area,

Worthington asked Wilson for a tour of his home, during that time she allegedly asked him to join her in his bed.

Court documents allege that after Wilson told a supervisor, no further action was taken by MCPS.

Wilson says that the supervisor told Worthington about the report. Requests for comment from Worthington were directed to MCPS.

MCPS offered a statement saying, “It is important to note that MCPS takes all complaints of harassment seriously. At the time of the complaint, Mr. Wilson’s claims were thoroughly investigated and based on what we determined in our investigation, those claims were found to be unsubstantiated.”

Documents claim Wilson’s 2017 arrest for illegal impersonation of a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm was used as a reason to place him on leave in May 2017, months after Wilson says he reported the arrest to Worthington and other supervisors.

He was later fired by MCPS in January 2018. Now, the suit is seeking over a million dollars in damages.

MCPS says it is filing to dismiss the case.