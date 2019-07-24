Former EDA administrative assistant released on bond

Court orders Henry to not contact any other defendants.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Former Front Royal-Warren County EDA administrative assistant Michelle Henry was released on $2,500 secured bond.

Henry was charged with two felony counts of embezzlement and while she is not one of the defendants named in the EDA lawsuit, she was the second person arrested after Jennifer McDonald in connection to the case.

Henry is ordered to avoid contact with all defendants in the lawsuit and to stay off EDA property. She must continue living in her Browntown Road home and she cannot leave the state.

Henry and McDonald are due back in court on July 31.