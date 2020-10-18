For first time in 27 days no new COVID-19 deaths in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say this is the first day without a death since Sept. 5, 2020.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say they received 280 COVID-19 are 20,081 total COVID-19 cases with 4,940 active cases and 14,742 recoveries.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wood counties.