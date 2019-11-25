For first time, Fairfax County Public Library is lending out books in Arabic, Chinese, Tamil, and Urdu

It's essential that a child is read to from an early age. The picture books in the bags will encourage non-English speaking parents to read to their children at home.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Over 180 languages are spoken in Fairfax County homes, but up until recently, the Fairfax County Public Library wasn’t providing books in some of the most common languages.

Now, every branch in the system is lending out World Language Bags in Arabic, Chinese, Tamil, and Urdu.

It’s essential that a child is read to from an early age. The picture books in the bags will encourage non-English speaking parents to read to their children at home.

So far, Deputy Director of the Fairfax County Public Library Christine Jones says the bags have been hugely popular. “All of the leadership in the library knew that this was a huge population that we were not serving as well as we could and so this is an effort for us to enhance services and we’re considering it a pilot. This is just the beginning.”

The bags were made possible by the Fairfax Library Foundation, the Friends of the Fairfax Library, and other community members.