Possible Congressional redistricting in Maryland (Part 1)
Effingham reacts to the federal ruling concerning the 6th Congressional District
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - A federal judge panel has ruled that the boundaries of Maryland's 6th Congressional District are unconstitutional.
Damon Effingham, executive director of Common Cause Maryland, discusses the effects of gerrymandering, and how the state's politics have developed around redrawn districts.
