Focus on the 4State

Possible Congressional redistricting in Maryland (Part 1)

Effingham reacts to the federal ruling concerning the 6th Congressional District

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 11:14 AM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 11:14 AM EST

Possible Congressional redistricting in Maryland (Part 1)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - A federal judge panel has ruled that the boundaries of Maryland's 6th Congressional District are unconstitutional.

Damon Effingham, executive director of Common Cause Maryland, discusses the effects of gerrymandering, and how the state's politics have developed around redrawn districts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected