Flooding roadways result in more than a dozen rescues

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As flooding waters swelled Baker Park in Frederick, 30-year resident Lance King looked on in amazement.

“I haven’t seen this much flooding since I’ve been here. I know it flooded back in the 1970s but I haven’t seen this since I’ve been here,” King said.

According to Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials, the county saw about four inches of rainfall collect between the hardest hit morning hours — between 5 a.m and 8 a.m.

That resulted in 16 water rescues throughout the county, including 6 shallow water crossings where about 8 victims were extracted from flooded vehicles.

“It is rare that we see this intense flooding in such a short amount of time. Officers are there, DPW is there, the fire department is there to stop traffic from entering these roadways,” explained spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department, Michele Bowman.

At the peak of the rainfall, about 15 major streets in the city of Frederick were closed off from the public.

Many had to turn around at the sight of flooded waters and listen the advice of turn around don’t drown.

But still, officers encountered many who did not.

“Unfortunately, some people don’t heed our warnings and still go through standing water. If you go around them and go into the roadway, you’re going to get stuck,” Bowman said.

Officials reported no injuries.

And in Baker Park, while residents may be startled by the amount of flooding, that’s all part of the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project. The park itself is designed to hold water that will soon be drained out.

“It’s kind of sad to see the park getting this flooded but this is what the park was designed to do. Hopefully it’s working,” King said.