Flag raising ceremony sparks controversy

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County was set to honor its sister city in Ethiopia with a flag-raising ceremony this Wednesday afternoon, but the event was canceled moments before it was set to begin.

“I am someone that loves cultural events. I’m really disappointed, I didn’t get any notice that it was canceled,” said Beverly Ezeokoli of Silver Spring.

Organizers cited controversy surrounding the flag as the reason for canceling the ceremony.

The three variations of the Ethiopian flag each have different symbols or emblems. The symbols are associated with particular regimes and political views.

A Silver Spring resident, who’s also an Ethiopian native, says people should look past the small difference.

“People are paying loyalty to those different flags. they bicker and fight. The most important thing is what the flag represents. What the flag represents is the Ethiopian community in greater Silver Spring,” Tebabu Assefa said.

Assefa says the Ethiopian population in this area is one of the largest in the world.

“The DMV, you could say, is the capital city of the Ethiopian diaspora, it’s contributing to the, the, larger cultural mosaic,” he said.