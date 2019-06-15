Flag Day Ceremony and Flag Retirement

A flag was retired and Americans gathered to pay their respects

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The red, white and blue of an American flag waved in the wind during a ceremony in Gaithersburg.

The City Hall Concert Pavilion had onlookers, boy scouts, council member Sidney Katz and others to honor our American Flag. Those who were there recited the pledge of allegiance and sung to the national anthem. After, the flag that was ready to be retired sat in the hands of the boy scouts as they cut it during this ritual.

“The ceremony is important to honor the soldiers who have served America, Maryland,” said a ceremony attendee Ada Ajeroh, “men or women regardless of the time.”



Ajeroh reminds everyone to honor our country at all times.