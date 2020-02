UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the official account of Penn State Football, five players will be headed to Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

Those five players are: KJ Hamler, Cam Brown, John Reid, Robert Windsor, and Yetur Gross-Matos.

The NFL Scouting Combine is held annually in Indianapolis, Indiana and begins on February 24 and ends on March 1.

A total of 337 players were invited in total. Last year, seven Penn State players attended the combine.