Five Mountaineers make All-Big 12 teams

West Virginia football has placed five players on the All-Big 12 first and second teams, with one of their top lineman also receiving an honor.

Colton McKivitz leads the way for West Virginia. He was not only named to the All-Big 12 First Team, but he was also recognized as the conference’s Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey.

Darius Stills was also named to the first team after his 28-tackle, 7-sack junior campaign. He was also given an honorable mention for Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Dante Stills, Keith Washington and Josh Norwood were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Like his brother on the first team, Stills had 7 sacks on the season, while Washington led the team with 3 interceptions. Norwood was the subject of one of the team’s season highlights with a diving interception against Kansas State in a critical juncture — his only pick of the year, and the play that would subsequently end his Mountaineer career.

Another five Mountaineers received honorable mentions: Josh Chandler, Josh Growden (Special Teams Player of the Year), Sam James (Offensive Freshman of the Year) and Tykee Smith (Defensive Freshman of the Year).