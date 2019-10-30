Five candidates in the running for two commissioner seats

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) –Five candidates are vying for two open commissioner seats on the Thurmont Board of Commissioners.

On the ballot this year are incumbents Bill Buehrer and Wes Hamrick, alongside new candidates, Elliot Jones, Sabrina Massett, and Kenneth Oland.

Many of the candidates say further developing Thurmont, both with more homes and businesses is a top priority.

“Moving forward, I’m encouraging some homebuilding here. Our growth has been stagnant,” Buehrer said.

“A business comes, they’re not a real burden on our infrastructure. They give employment to people, hopefully local, so they’re paying their taxes and it brings more traffic into Thurmont,” Hamrick explained.

For Massett, the only female in the running, says the best way to plan for new development is through public input.

“One thing I would like to do is hold some town hall visioning meetings where we talk about the things we’d like to see happen for Thurmont as a citizen, and see how maybe we can attract that type of growth,” Massett explained.

Jones is among the youngest in the group of candidates and says his vision for Thurmont includes a municipal internet service because the resource is valuable in more ways than one.

“Your job applications are online, homework, if you have kids, are online. We have elderly residents, telehealth is online. It’s something that you need to have and you need to have it affordable and accessible. And that’s something I think we can do,” Jones said.

The polling location will be open from 7 am to 8 pm on Tuesday night.

WDVM will provide an update after election results are announced.