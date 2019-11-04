First- responders participate in Metro crash exercise

The Glenmont metro station closed for several hours so first-responders could train for emergency situations.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM)– The Glenmont Metro station was closed Saturday for emergency response training with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services along with other local emergency response personnel.

The training exercise had local first responders and future EMTs responding to a Metro crash scenario. The train was 800 feet back in the tunnel and responders had to work to get the injured volunteer victims out.

Some of the volunteer victims had serious injuries, while others were able to walk away from the crash. Some had makeup applied to make the situation feel more realistic. The exercise focused on communication, problem-solving and coordinating with other departments.

“The lessons learned here will be able to be used, maybe it’s a car crash, maybe it’s a train crash, maybe it’s another complicated incident that doesn’t involve Metro. All these lessons will help and be used in the future,” said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue chief, Scott Goldstein.

Some of those who volunteered to be victims are in an EMT training course. They say the training gives them a different perspective.

“It’s completely different getting the perspective of being a patient, you kind of see how you need to empathize with the patient, how the patient feels when you’re treating them, how you have to communicate the whole time, how you have to be explaining what’s going on every step of the way so that they’re not confused. It makes them better EMTs,” said EMT training director Sara Burgoa.

Metro resumed service to the Glenmont station just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.