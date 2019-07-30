FAIRPLAY, Md. (WDVM)– First responders in Washington County came together for an active shooter drill on Monday.

Before the drill started, the “victims” got their make up done to make it look like they were really bleeding and hurt.

Then, police entered the building to take out the threat and then the “victims” were then taken to safety. The focus of this drill was for the multiple first responders to come together to form a rescue task force.

“We’re focusing on the rescue task force, which is our law enforcement and fire department EMS marry up together. After the initial threat has been taken care of, they’re working in an area of less-than-lethal consequences, but an area that’s still dangerous,” said Dave Donohue with the Fairplay Volunteer Fire Company.

This was the first time the active shooter drill took place at the Fairplay Volunteer Fire Company.